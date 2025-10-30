Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Akrotiri British Sovereign Base Area
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Apartment

Long term rental apartments in Akrotiri British Sovereign Base Area, Cyprus

Apartment Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Trachoni Municipality, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Trachoni Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Nice two bedroom apartment with stylish design located in Trachoni is available now. It has …
$1,742
per month
Leave a request
5 bedroom apartment in Trachoni, Cyprus
5 bedroom apartment
Trachoni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 380 m²
The property is a short drive to the Limassol Casino and the highway.There are 4 bedrooms on…
$4,529
per month
Leave a request
Apartment in Trachoni Municipality, Cyprus
Apartment
Trachoni Municipality, Cyprus
Area 1 000 m²
Warehouse located in Trachoni in Limassol is available now. It has covered area 1000 square …
$1,045
per month
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go