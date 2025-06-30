Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Agia Napa Municipality
  4. Commercial
  5. Investment

Real Estate for Investments in Agia Napa Municipality, Cyprus

сommercial property
8
hotels
4
Investment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Investment 1 005 m² in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Investment 1 005 m²
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 11
Area 1 005 m²
This amazing project constists of 3 blocks. Block B is one of three similar but not identica…
$3,64M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go