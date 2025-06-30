Show property on map Show properties list
Hotels for sale in Agia Napa Municipality, Cyprus

4 properties total found
Hotel in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Hotel
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
A tourist village is now available for sale in prime location of Ayia Napa. The tourist vill…
$63,21M
Hotel in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Hotel
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Offering an outdoor pool and a restaurant, Hotel is located in Ayia Napa resort. It features…
$3,10M
Hotel 1 214 m² in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Hotel 1 214 m²
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Area 1 214 m²
Standing in the center of Ayia Napa, this project is an boutique luxury hotel. Featuring mod…
$3,88M
Hotel 486 m² in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Hotel 486 m²
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 12
Area 486 m²
The block has 4 single bedroom apartments and 8 studios. It has covered parking to all the a…
$913,688
