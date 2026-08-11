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Apartments for sale in Vukovar-Srijem County, Croatia

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1 property total found
3 bedroom apartment in Privlaka, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Privlaka, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 2
ID CODE: 143-7
$692,294
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Agency
Manor Nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Українська, Hrvatski
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