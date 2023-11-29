Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Land
  4. Velika Gorica

Lands for sale in Velika Gorica, Croatia

1 property total found
Plot of land in Velika Gorica, Croatia
Plot of land
Velika Gorica, Croatia
Area 10 806 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13681 Velika Gorica Mixed construction land, surface area 10,806.00 …
€2,70M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir