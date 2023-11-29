Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Land
  4. Varaždin County

Lands for sale in Varaždin County, Croatia

2 properties total found
Plot of land in Majerje, Croatia
Plot of land
Majerje, Croatia
Area 60 000 m²
I26248 Športska ulica
€700,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Grad Varazdin, Croatia
Plot of land
Grad Varazdin, Croatia
Area 4 835 m²
I25746 Optujska ulica
€530,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir