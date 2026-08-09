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Сommercial property in Varaždin County, Croatia

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5 properties total found
Commercial property 139 m² in City of Varaždin, Croatia
Commercial property 139 m²
City of Varaždin, Croatia
Rooms 8
Area 139 m²
www.biliskov.com ID: 15062Varaždin, centerA fantastic commercial space with a total net area…
Price on request
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Investment in Opcina Sracinec, Croatia
Investment
Opcina Sracinec, Croatia
I25764 Kralja Tomislava
$564,648
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Manufacture 135 500 m² in Opcina Jalzabet, Croatia
Manufacture 135 500 m²
Opcina Jalzabet, Croatia
Area 135 500 m²
VARAZDIN14ha Commercial area for industry, production and specialist markets CROATIAThe town…
$12,40M
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TekceTekce
Investment in Opcina Bednja, Croatia
Investment
Opcina Bednja, Croatia
LAKE TRAKOŠĆAN, ECO PRIVATE PROPERTY WITH 3 NEW HOUSES AND LARGE GARDENS, UNIQUE PROPERTY! I…
$1,10M
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Restaurant 480 m² in City of Varaždin, Croatia
Restaurant 480 m²
City of Varaždin, Croatia
Rooms 10
Area 480 m²
www.biliskov.com ID: 14859An exceptional investment opportunity: a well-established restaura…
$2,13M
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