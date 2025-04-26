Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Houses for Sale in Umag, Croatia

10 properties total found
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Umag, Croatia
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Umag, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 73 m²
Luxury real estate Farkaš is selling apartment on two floors with sea view. It consists of …
Price on request
Price on request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Umag, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Umag, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 260 m²
We proudly present a brand new 5 star villa for sale on the beach in Umag.   T…
Price on request
Price on request
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Umag, Croatia
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Umag, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
Apartment on two floors with side sea view. It consists of a 2nd floor kitchen with living r…
Price on request
Price on request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Umag, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Umag, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 000 m²
Luxury villas Farkaš, Croatia, sell luxurious designer villa in the golf and spa resort of K…
Price on request
Price on request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Umag, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Umag, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 500 m²
Exclusive modern villa on the beach !!!! Exclusive villa with private beach for sale, in a q…
Price on request
Price on request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Umag, Croatia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Umag, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 514 m²
A unique opportunity in Croatia! Luxury in Istria! For sale 5 type of villas in the go…
Price on request
Price on request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Umag, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Umag, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 276 m²
The villa consists of ground and first floors. On the ground floor there is a large kitchen …
Price on request
Price on request
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Umag, Croatia
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Umag, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 71 m²
Luxury real estate Farkaš is selling apartment on two floors with a view of sports fields an…
Price on request
Price on request
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Umag, Croatia
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Umag, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
Luxury real estate Farkaš is selling an apartment on two floors with side sea view. It consi…
Price on request
Price on request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Umag, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Umag, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 967 m²
A unique opportunity in Croatia! Luxury in Istria! For sale 5 type of villas in the go…
Price on request
Price on request
