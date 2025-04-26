Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Umag
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Sea view

Seaview Apartments for Sale in Umag, Croatia

1 BHK
3
2 BHK
8
Apartment Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Umag, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Umag, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 119 m²
The apartment is located on the ground floor and consists of two bedrooms, two bathrooms, ha…
Price on request
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Umag, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Umag, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 67 m²
A special opportunity! Only two apartments still for sale with a beautiful view of the sea …
Price on request
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Umag, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Umag, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 69 m²
A special opportunity! Only two apartments still for sale with a beautiful view of the sea …
Price on request
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go