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Pool Houses for sale in Town of Rab, Croatia

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Villa 3 bedrooms in Barbat, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Barbat, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 130 m²
An exceptional opportunity in the island of Rab, Croatia – We are presenting a remarkable ho…
$764,636
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