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Seaview Houses for Sale in Town of Rab, Croatia

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villas
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12 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Banjol, Croatia
3 bedroom house
Banjol, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 1
In one of the most peaceful areas of Banjol, this elegant modern villa combines contemporary…
$613,217
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3 bedroom house in Banjol, Croatia
3 bedroom house
Banjol, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 179 m²
Number of floors 1
In the village of Barbat on the island of Rab, a beautiful house is offered for sale, situat…
$613,217
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4 bedroom house in Barbat, Croatia
4 bedroom house
Barbat, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 532 m²
Number of floors 3
This beautiful detached house, built in 2015 with complete and valid building documentation,…
$976,815
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Billion Dollar BeautiesBillion Dollar Beauties
4 bedroom house in Barbat, Croatia
4 bedroom house
Barbat, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 214 m²
Number of floors 1
A beautiful family house is for sale in Barbat, situated in a peaceful and attractive locati…
$705,990
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7 bedroom house in Barbat, Croatia
7 bedroom house
Barbat, Croatia
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 280 m²
A house is for sale in an attractive and peaceful location on the island of Rab, ideal for f…
$896,371
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House in Banjol, Croatia
House
Banjol, Croatia
Bathrooms count 2
Area 199 m²
On the beautiful island of Rab, in a peaceful and natural environment, there is a house on t…
$702,467
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TekceTekce
2 bedroom house in Barbat, Croatia
2 bedroom house
Barbat, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Island of Rab, Barbat – a new house with an olive grove is for sale. The house has a total l…
$320,625
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House 12 bedrooms in Barbat, Croatia
House 12 bedrooms
Barbat, Croatia
Bedrooms 12
Bathrooms count 9
Area 500 m²
A detached villa is for sale in Barbat on Rab Island, with a total living area of 500 m², si…
$1,38M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Barbat, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Barbat, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 130 m²
An exceptional opportunity in the island of Rab, Croatia – We are presenting a remarkable ho…
$764,636
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2 bedroom house in Barbat, Croatia
2 bedroom house
Barbat, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 152 m²
Island of Rab, Barbat – a modern villa with a swimming pool is for sale, located only 70 met…
$808,818
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6 bedroom house in Banjol, Croatia
6 bedroom house
Banjol, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 395 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale is a modern urban villa located in a quiet hilltop location, only 250 meters from t…
$2,03M
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3 bedroom house in Barbat, Croatia
3 bedroom house
Barbat, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
Island of Rab, Barbat – an attractive terraced house for sale in a central location, with a …
$345,907
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