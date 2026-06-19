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Houses with garage for sale in Town of Rab, Croatia

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2 properties total found
4 bedroom house in Barbat, Croatia
4 bedroom house
Barbat, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 532 m²
Number of floors 3
This beautiful detached house, built in 2015 with complete and valid building documentation,…
$976,815
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2 bedroom house in Barbat, Croatia
2 bedroom house
Barbat, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 152 m²
Island of Rab, Barbat – a modern villa with a swimming pool is for sale, located only 70 met…
$808,818
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