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Seaview Apartments for Sale in Town of Rab, Croatia

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1 BHK
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12 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Banjol, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Banjol, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
A spacious apartment for sale located in the Banjol area on the island of Rab, with a total …
$526,085
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3 bedroom apartment in Supetarska Draga, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Supetarska Draga, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 4
Unique Opportunity – Spacious Seafront Apartment on the Island of Rab In the peaceful area …
$517,137
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1 bedroom apartment in Barbat, Croatia
1 bedroom apartment
Barbat, Croatia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Number of floors 2
An apartment is for sale on the first floor of a high-quality residential building construct…
$229,839
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2 bedroom apartment in Town of Rab, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Town of Rab, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Area 49 m²
On the island of Rab, a charming apartment is for sale with a large outdoor area, private pa…
$344,221
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1 bedroom apartment in Barbat, Croatia
1 bedroom apartment
Barbat, Croatia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Number of floors 2
An apartment is for sale on the first floor of a high-quality residential building construct…
$229,839
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2 bedroom apartment in Barbat, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Barbat, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 1
A new apartment on the 1st floor is for sale in the settlement of Barbat, with a total usabl…
$275,807
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TekceTekce
3 bedroom apartment in Banjol, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Banjol, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale is a luxury penthouse in a modern urban villa, located on a hill, just 250 meters f…
$811,331
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3 bedroom apartment in Banjol, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Banjol, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 2
In a quiet, green part of Banjol on the island of Rab, only 250 meters from the sea and the …
$763,065
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1 bedroom apartment in Banjol, Croatia
1 bedroom apartment
Banjol, Croatia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Number of floors 2
In a quiet and extremely attractive part of Banjole on the island of Rab, just a 5-minute wa…
$260,292
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2 bedroom apartment in Barbat, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Barbat, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Number of floors 1
An apartment in a newly built building is for sale in Barbat on Rab, located in a quiet part…
$298,790
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4 bedroom apartment in Barbat, Croatia
4 bedroom apartment
Barbat, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 163 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale is a spacious and exceptionally high-quality apartment in Barbat, on the island of …
$689,516
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2 bedroom apartment in Banjol, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Banjol, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 1
A modern apartment in a new building is for sale, located in a quiet part of the Banjol area…
$280,032
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