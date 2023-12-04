Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Land
  4. Sveta Nedelja

Lands for sale in Sveta Nedelja, Croatia

1 property total found
Plot of land in Sveta Nedelja, Croatia
Plot of land
Sveta Nedelja, Croatia
Area 1 540 m²
I21558 Kozjak
€75,000
per month
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir