Lands for sale in Stari Grad, Croatia

Plot of land in Stari Grad, Croatia
Plot of land
Stari Grad, Croatia
Area 5 150 m²
Hvar, Ivan Dolac, extremely attractive agricultural land on the slopes of the southern part …
€160,000
Plot of land in Rudina, Croatia
Plot of land
Rudina, Croatia
Area 500 m²
We are selling building land in Basina, island of Hvar, area of 500 m2. The land is located …
€85,000
Plot of land in Rudina, Croatia
Plot of land
Rudina, Croatia
Area 20 500 m²
Stari Grad, Zavala bay, agricultural land and forest, first row to the sea of approximately …
€779,000
