Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Split-Dalmatia County
  4. Residential
  5. Studio apartment

Studios for Sale in Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia

Studio apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
New project Okrug Gornji, 14 apartments, S2 We are selling 14 apartments in a new project…
$129,272
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Nekretnine Larus
Languages
English, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia

with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go