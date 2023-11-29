Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Land
  4. Solin

Lands for sale in Solin, Croatia

10 properties total found
Plot of land in Solin, Croatia
Plot of land
Solin, Croatia
Area 240 m²
€242,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Solin, Croatia
Plot of land
Solin, Croatia
Area 1 215 m²
Building plot of 1215m2 Solin, Gašpini area.The plot is located in zone M2 - mixed use, most…
€206,550
Leave a request
Plot of land in Solin, Croatia
Plot of land
Solin, Croatia
Area 1 741 m²
Solin, a building plot of 1741m2 rectangular shape, for sale. To the land leads an asphalt …
€296,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Solin, Croatia
Plot of land
Solin, Croatia
Area 1 423 m²
Solin, Sveti Kajo, we are selling a building plot of 1423m2 which consists of 2 plots, a lar…
€199,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Solin, Croatia
Plot of land
Solin, Croatia
Area 3 154 m²
Solin, Sv. Kajo building land of 3,154 m2 in the M1 zone, for the construction of a resident…
€950,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Solin, Croatia
Plot of land
Solin, Croatia
Area 10 848 m²
Solin, MeterizeBuilding plot 10 848m2 for sale in a mixed zone.The plot is located along the…
€1,84M
Leave a request
Plot of land in Solin, Croatia
Plot of land
Solin, Croatia
Area 1 800 m²
Solin, Donja Strana, we are selling a residential building plot of 1,800 m2, 2nd row above t…
€450,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Solin, Croatia
Plot of land
Solin, Croatia
Area 815 m²
Kaštel Sućurac, building land K-zone, area of 815 m2 along the paved road, near the shopping…
€220,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Solin, Croatia
Plot of land
Solin, Croatia
Area 1 715 m²
Solin, gornje Rupotine - building plotbuilding plot 1715m2 for sale.Two larger buildings can…
€275,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Solin, Croatia
Plot of land
Solin, Croatia
Area 1 057 m²
Solin, Dolac Čovinac- building landBuilding plot of 1057m2 for sale.Zone M1Electricity, wate…
€200,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir