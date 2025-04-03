Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Senj
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Terrace

Terraced Houses for sale in Senj, Croatia

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
House 18 rooms in Senj, Croatia
House 18 rooms
Senj, Croatia
Rooms 18
Area 602 m²
Number of floors 2
Newly built building, 6 apartments, garage, parking, view, Senj, 602.39 A residential buildi…
$829,258
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes