Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Commercial
  4. Rab
  5. Restaurants and cafes

Restaurants for sale in Rab, Croatia

Restaurant To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Restaurant 10 rooms in Supetarska Draga, Croatia
Restaurant 10 rooms
Supetarska Draga, Croatia
Rooms 10
Area 865 m²
Rab Business building first row to the sea of 865 m2 with a yard of 2,245 m2. It was built…
€800,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir