Apartments for sale in Rab, Croatia

3 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Barbat na Rabu, Croatia
3 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Barbat na Rabu, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
Number of floors 2
RAB ISLAND, BARBAT - Apartment on the ground floor 3 bedrooms + bathroom with pool In a bea…
€239,000
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
2 room apartment with furniture, with sea view, with parking in Supetarska Draga, Croatia
2 room apartment with furniture, with sea view, with parking
Supetarska Draga, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 115 m²
RAB, LOPAR- decorated apartment in a great location We offered an apartment in a great loc…
€221,000
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
2 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Barbat na Rabu, Croatia
2 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Barbat na Rabu, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
RAB, BARBAT - Duplex apartment near the sea We are selling a beautiful duplex apartment ne…
€235,000
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
4 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Barbat na Rabu, Croatia
4 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Barbat na Rabu, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 130 m²
RAB, BARBAT ON THE SEA - Exclusive apartment, 100 meters from the sea! We are selling a ra…
€575,000
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
4 room apartment with Ownership document, with bus in Barbat na Rabu, Croatia
4 room apartment with Ownership document, with bus
Barbat na Rabu, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 130 m²
Floor 2/2
Apartments on Rab with a sea view and a high rating on Airbnb and Booking This is a unique o…
€350,000
