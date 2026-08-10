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Monthly rent of seaview flats and apartments in Primorje-Gorski Kotar County, Croatia

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2 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
ID CODE: 144-3
$1,161
per month
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Agency
Manor Nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Українська, Hrvatski
2 bedroom apartment in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
ID CODE: 144-4
$1,045
per month
Leave a request
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Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Manor Nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Українська, Hrvatski
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