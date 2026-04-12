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Monthly rent of flats and apartments in Primorje-Gorski Kotar County, Croatia

Grad Rijeka
25
Grad Opatija
5
Opcina Viskovo
3
Grad Kastav
3
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52 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
1 bedroom apartment
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Number of floors 8
A south-facing apartment is for rent in Podmurvice, near several faculties, with a beautiful…
$641
per month
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Agency
Ardor real estate agency
Languages
English, Italiano, Hrvatski
2 bedroom apartment in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
In the area of Brašćine, a comfortable one-bedroom apartment with a spacious terrace and gar…
$919
per month
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Agency
Ardor real estate agency
Languages
English, Italiano, Hrvatski
2 bedroom apartment in Marcelji, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Marcelji, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 3
A modern two-bedroom apartment of 85 m² is available for rent in Marčelji, in a peaceful and…
$1,264
per month
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Agency
Ardor real estate agency
Languages
English, Italiano, Hrvatski
3 bedroom apartment in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 1
A luxurious apartment for rent on the first floor of a two-story villa in Martinkovac, with …
$2,295
per month
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Agency
Ardor real estate agency
Languages
English, Italiano, Hrvatski
1 bedroom apartment in Lovran, Croatia
1 bedroom apartment
Lovran, Croatia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Lovran, we are mediating in the long-term rental of a modern, brand new apartment for long-t…
$1,954
per month
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Agency
Ardor real estate agency
Languages
English, Italiano, Hrvatski
1 bedroom apartment in Kostrena, Croatia
1 bedroom apartment
Kostrena, Croatia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Number of floors 1
A beautiful two-bedroom apartment of 55 m² is available for rent in a quiet area of Kostrena…
$1,262
per month
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Ardor real estate agency
Languages
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2 bedroom apartment in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 4
A modern, fully equipped apartment is available for rent in Zamet, in a newly built building…
$1,839
per month
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1 bedroom apartment in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
1 bedroom apartment
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
KANTRIDA – ONE-BEDROOM APARTMENT WITH LIVING ROOM, 50 m² – LONG-TERM RENTAL We offer a one-…
$1,839
per month
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Ardor real estate agency
Languages
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2 bedroom apartment in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Number of floors 5
A two-bedroom apartment with living room, 76 m² with balcony, is available for rent in the v…
$1,724
per month
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Agency
Ardor real estate agency
Languages
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3 bedroom apartment in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 118 m²
Number of floors 3
For rent: a spacious and fully furnished 3-bedroom apartment with living room (3BR + LR) in …
$1,606
per month
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Ardor real estate agency
Languages
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2 bedroom apartment in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 5
Rijeka, City Center – Fully Furnished Apartment for Rent A fully equipped and furnished apar…
$1,494
per month
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Agency
Ardor real estate agency
Languages
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3 bedroom apartment in Opcina Jelenje, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Opcina Jelenje, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Podhum – Rent of a newly renovated three-bedroom apartment with living room, 85 m² A modern…
$1,839
per month
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Ardor real estate agency
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2 bedroom apartment in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 5
ID CODE: 2366
$4,022
per month
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Agency
Ardor real estate agency
Languages
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3 bedroom apartment in Krk, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Krk, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 2
ID CODE: 2428
$1,322
per month
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Agency
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Languages
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2 bedroom apartment in Grad Opatija, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Grad Opatija, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Located in Opatija, just 800 meters from Lipovica Beach and less than 1 km from Škrbići Beac…
$1,262
per month
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Agency
Ardor real estate agency
Languages
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2 bedroom apartment in Kostrena, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Kostrena, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
Number of floors 2
A luxurious three-room apartment of 118 m² is for rent in Kostrena. Located on the ground fl…
$1,836
per month
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2 bedroom apartment in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 4
A luxurious apartment is available for rent in the center of Rijeka, near the theater. The a…
$2,298
per month
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Agency
Ardor real estate agency
Languages
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3 bedroom apartment in Icici, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Icici, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 134 m²
Ičići, spacious three-bedroom apartment with a beautiful view, located on the 1st floor of a…
$2,298
per month
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2 bedroom apartment in Krk, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Krk, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 2
ID CODE: 2427
$1,322
per month
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Languages
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1 bedroom apartment in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
1 bedroom apartment
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Number of floors 2
Gornja Vežica – One-Bedroom Apartment with Living Room and Terrace for Rent We are mediatin…
$1,149
per month
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Ardor real estate agency
Languages
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2 bedroom apartment in Kostrena, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Kostrena, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 1
ID CODE: 2938
$1,609
per month
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Languages
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3 bedroom apartment in Icici, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Icici, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 141 m²
Available for long-term rent: a spacious 3-bedroom apartment located on the second floor of …
$2,069
per month
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3 bedroom apartment in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 1
A spacious apartment is available for long-term rent in the Srdoči neighborhood, located on …
$1,034
per month
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Ardor real estate agency
Languages
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3 bedroom apartment in Opcina Matulji, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Opcina Matulji, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 2
In the quiet area of Mučići, just a 10-minute drive from Opatija, a modernly furnished apart…
$2,873
per month
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Ardor real estate agency
Languages
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1 bedroom apartment in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
1 bedroom apartment
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
A beautiful 61 m2 apartment is for rent within walking distance of Korzo. It consists of one…
$1,102
per month
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Languages
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4 bedroom apartment in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
4 bedroom apartment
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 2
ID CODE: 2345
$2,241
per month
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Agency
Ardor real estate agency
Languages
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2 bedroom apartment in Marinici, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Marinici, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 135 m²
Fully equipped and furnished apartment of 100 m², with a spacious 30 m² terrace offering a s…
$1,322
per month
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Languages
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2 bedroom apartment in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
Number of floors 4
For long-term rent: a spacious apartment of 104 m² with two bathrooms and an additional toil…
$1,609
per month
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Ardor real estate agency
Languages
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2 bedroom apartment in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Number of floors 4
A smart and spacious two-bedroom apartment with a living room, covering 72 m², is available …
$1,724
per month
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Agency
Ardor real estate agency
Languages
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2 bedroom apartment in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Number of floors 11
A beautifully furnished 2-bedroom apartment with living room (2BR + LR), 63 m² – fully furni…
$1,149
per month
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Agency
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Languages
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