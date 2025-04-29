Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Primorje-Gorski Kotar County
  4. Commercial
  5. Shop

Shops for sale in Primorje-Gorski Kotar County, Croatia

сommercial property
117
hotels
100
manufacture buildings
3
investment properties
6
1 property total found
Shop 26 m² in Grad Novi Vinodolski, Croatia
Shop 26 m²
Grad Novi Vinodolski, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 26 m²
www.biliskov.com ID: 14373Novi VinodolskiПродается комерческое помещение площадью 26 m2 on t…
$111,720
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go