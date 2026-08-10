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Restaurants for sale in Primorje-Gorski Kotar County, Croatia

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Restaurant 865 m² in Supetarska Draga, Croatia
Restaurant 865 m²
Supetarska Draga, Croatia
Rooms 10
Area 865 m²
Rab Business building first row to the sea of 865 m2 with a yard of 2,245 m2. It was built…
$922,776
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