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Offices for Sale in Primorje-Gorski Kotar County, Croatia

Grad Rijeka
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7 properties total found
Office 1 000 m² in Cedanj, Croatia
Office 1 000 m²
Cedanj, Croatia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 1 000 m²
Number of floors 2
A spacious hospitality-residential property is for sale, located in the heart of Gorski Kota…
$459,678
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Agency
Ardor real estate agency
Languages
English, Italiano, Hrvatski
Office 118 m² in Crikvenica, Croatia
Office 118 m²
Crikvenica, Croatia
Bathrooms count 3
Area 118 m²
Number of floors 2
Restaurant for sale in Crikvenica – attractive location near the center and the beach For sa…
$632,057
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Agency
Ardor real estate agency
Languages
English, Italiano, Hrvatski
Office 24 m² in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Office 24 m²
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Area 24 m²
A newly renovated commercial space in the city center is for sale, located on the ground flo…
$122,964
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Agency
Ardor real estate agency
Languages
English, Italiano, Hrvatski
Office 44 m² in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Office 44 m²
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Area 44 m²
Commercial space for sale in Marčeljeva Draga, Rijeka, with an area of 44 m². Located on the…
$89,637
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Agency
Ardor real estate agency
Languages
English, Italiano, Hrvatski
Office 93 m² in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Office 93 m²
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Area 93 m²
Number of floors 3
In the very heart of Rijeka, in an exceptionally attractive and high-traffic location, a com…
$286,149
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Agency
Ardor real estate agency
Languages
English, Italiano, Hrvatski
Office 113 m² in Grad Kastav, Croatia
Office 113 m²
Grad Kastav, Croatia
Area 113 m²
Number of floors 3
ID CODE: 2904
$358,549
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Agency
Ardor real estate agency
Languages
English, Italiano, Hrvatski
Office 80 m² in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Office 80 m²
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Area 80 m²
A commercial space is for sale in the quiet and attractive area of Rijeka, Marčeljeva Draga.…
$163,186
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Agency
Ardor real estate agency
Languages
English, Italiano, Hrvatski

Property types in Primorje-Gorski Kotar County

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hotels
investment properties
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