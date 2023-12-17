Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Residential
  4. Ozalj

Residential properties for sale in Ozalj, Croatia

1 property total found
5 room house with Ownership document in Ozalj, Croatia
5 room house with Ownership document
Ozalj, Croatia
Rooms 5
Area 322 m²
Number of floors 2
House 321 m2 on a plot of 5,244 m2, Ozalj In the idyllic town of Ozalj, located in the Karlo…
€405,000
