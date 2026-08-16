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Hotels for sale in Osijek-Baranja County, Croatia

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HOTEL LUG **** — Fully equipped, operating hotel with over 10,000 m² of grounds at the gateway to Kopački Rit Nature Park in Lug, Croatia
HOTEL LUG **** — Fully equipped, operating hotel with over 10,000 m² of grounds at the gateway to Kopački Rit Nature Park
Lug, Croatia
Area 1 339 m²
Number of floors 2
An opportunity that rarely comes to market: a luxury hotel with a valid 4-star classificatio…
Price on request
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