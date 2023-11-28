Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Land
  4. Oroslavje

Lands for sale in Oroslavje, Croatia

1 property total found
Plot of land in Grad Oroslavje, Croatia
Plot of land
Grad Oroslavje, Croatia
Area 4 309 m²
I21802 Bregovita
€79,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir