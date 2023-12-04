Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Oroslavje, Croatia

1 property total found
4 room house with terrace, with electricity, with Ownership document in Grad Oroslavje, Croatia
4 room house with terrace, with electricity, with Ownership document
Grad Oroslavje, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
I26083 Bregovita
€150,000
