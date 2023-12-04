Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Residential
  4. Opcina Zemunik Donji
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Opcina Zemunik Donji, Croatia

House To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
3 room house with balcony, with terrace, with electricity in Zemunik Donji, Croatia
3 room house with balcony, with terrace, with electricity
Zemunik Donji, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 178 m²
Number of floors 1
Villa with pool, large plot, Zemunik Donji, Zadar Only 15 minutes away from Zadar, in a quie…
€480,000
Leave a request

Properties features in Opcina Zemunik Donji, Croatia

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir