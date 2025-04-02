Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Opcina Milna, Croatia

No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Commercial property 685 m² in Zagreb, Croatia
Commercial property 685 m²
Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 15
Area 685 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13628 Zagreb, Stenjevec Residential and commercial building (roh bau…
$1,08M
Hotel 302 m² in Bol, Croatia
Hotel 302 m²
Bol, Croatia
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 5
Area 302 m²
Marvellous stone apart-house 200 meters from the sea, in the picturesque authentic village o…
$1,49M
TRANSPORT COMPANY FOR SALE, CROATIA! in Zagreb, Croatia
TRANSPORT COMPANY FOR SALE, CROATIA!
Zagreb, Croatia
Industrial and office premises for sale in Croatia. More than 100 trucks, more than 100 empl…
$21,53M
SOLAR POWER PLANT, CROATIA. in Vodnjan, Croatia
SOLAR POWER PLANT, CROATIA.
Vodnjan, Croatia
Area 25 000 m²
Land with a ready-made (connected) solar power plant is for sale. The price includes: solar …
$3,53M
Hotel 1 205 m² in Opatija, Croatia
Hotel 1 205 m²
Opatija, Croatia
Bedrooms 12
Bathrooms count 10
Area 1 205 m²
Fantastic touristic property in front of the sandy beach on Opatija riviera just 90 meters f…
Price on request
Hotel 1 278 m² in Grad Pula, Croatia
Hotel 1 278 m²
Grad Pula, Croatia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 278 m²
www.biliskov.com ID: 14833Istria, PulaAn impressive and luxurious boutique hotel located in …
Price on request
Investment in Banjole, Croatia
Investment
Banjole, Croatia
Istria, Premantura, on the southernmost part of the Istrian peninsula, in a popular tourist …
$2,23M
Hotel 791 m² in Opcina Rogoznica, Croatia
Hotel 791 m²
Opcina Rogoznica, Croatia
Bedrooms 12
Bathrooms count 12
Area 791 m²
Brand new, 4**** stars Inn of perfect position just 90 meters from the sea!It is truly small…
Price on request
Hotel 399 m² in Povlja, Croatia
Hotel 399 m²
Povlja, Croatia
Bedrooms 11
Bathrooms count 8
Area 399 m²
A stone building with a swimming pool on the FIRST LINE of the sea on the island of Brac in …
$1,20M
Hotel 180 m² in Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
Hotel 180 m²
Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 180 m²
Blightly modernized property with 4 apartments in old Trogir!Total area is 180 sq.m.Building…
$599,851
Investment in Opcina Posedarje, Croatia
Investment
Opcina Posedarje, Croatia
I27839 Ul. Sv. duha 15
$205,931
FAMILY HOTEL DIKLO, CROATIA in Grad Zadar, Croatia
FAMILY HOTEL DIKLO, CROATIA
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Rooms 8
Area 603 m²
Number of floors 2
A small family run hotel is for sale that is generating exceptional income and achieving goo…
$1,49M
