Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Commercial
  4. Novigrad
  5. Real estate for investment

Investment Properties for Sale in Novigrad, Croatia

Investment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Investment 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning in Novigrad, Croatia
Investment 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Novigrad, Croatia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
€2,50M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Velesdar d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir