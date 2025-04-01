Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Nin
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Terrace

Terraced Apartments for sale in Nin, Croatia

Apartment Delete
Clear all
8 properties total found
2 room apartment in Nin, Croatia
2 room apartment
Nin, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 89 m²
Number of floors 2
Two-Bedroom Apartment in New Building with Pool, Nin, For Sale The apartment consists of: -L…
$441,754
Leave a request
Apartment in Nin, Croatia
Apartment
Nin, Croatia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/2
One-Bedroom Apartment in New Building with Sea View, Nin, For Sale The apartment consists of…
$220,324
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Nin, Croatia
2 room apartment
Nin, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 77 m²
Number of floors 2
Two-Bedroom Apartment in New Building with Pool, Nin, For Sale The apartment consists of: -L…
$441,754
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Nin, Croatia
2 room apartment
Nin, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 89 m²
Number of floors 2
Two-Bedroom Apartment in New Building with Pool, Nin, For Sale The apartment consists of: -L…
$441,754
Leave a request
Apartment in Nin, Croatia
Apartment
Nin, Croatia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/2
One-Bedroom Apartment in New Building with Sea View, Nin, For Sale The apartment consists of…
$220,324
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Nin, Croatia
2 room apartment
Nin, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 89 m²
Floor 2/2
Two-Bedroom Penthouse in New Building with Pool, Nin, For Sale The apartment consists of: Li…
$498,219
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Nin, Croatia
2 room apartment
Nin, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 77 m²
Floor 2/2
Two-Bedroom Penthouse in New Building with Pool, Nin, For Sale The apartment consists of: Li…
$498,219
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Nin, Croatia
2 room apartment
Nin, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 89 m²
Floor 2/2
Two-Bedroom Penthouse in New Building with Pool, Nin, For Sale The apartment consists of: Li…
$498,219
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes