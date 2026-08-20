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Seaview Apartments for Sale in Nin, Croatia

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4 bedroom house in Croatia
4 bedroom house
Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 137 m²
Built: 2007 Sea: 5 m Airport distance: 25 km Indoor space: 137 m2 Plot size: 359…
$998,270
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Pula, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Pula, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 323 m²
ISTRIA, BARBAN – Luxury Smart Villa Built to Passive House Standards with Wellness, Heated P…
$1,08M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Grad Opatija, Croatia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Grad Opatija, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 267 m²
Luxurious Semi-Detached Villa with Pool & Kvarner Bay Views in Lovran, 2 km from the Sea…
$1,39M
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Orbis ExchangeOrbis Exchange
3 bedroom house in Dubrovnik, Croatia
3 bedroom house
Dubrovnik, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Location: Dubrovnik City center: 30 km Sea: 14 km Airport distance: 15 km Indoor space…
Price on request
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House 11 bedrooms in Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
House 11 bedrooms
Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
Bedrooms 11
Bathrooms count 8
Area 639 m²
Sea : 30 m City center: 400 m Airport distance: 40 km Indoor space: 639 m2 Plot size: 73…
$2,05M
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3 bedroom house in Necujam, Croatia
3 bedroom house
Necujam, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 279 m²
Sea : 600 m Indoor space: 279 m2 Plot size: 430 m2 Bedrooms: 4 Bathrooms: 3 Parking: 3 …
Price on request
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TekceTekce
5 bedroom house in Zadar County, Croatia
5 bedroom house
Zadar County, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 551 m²
Sea:10 m Built: 2024 Pag center: 8 km Airport distance: 87 km Indoor space: 551 m2 Pl…
Price on request
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7 bedroom house in Mrljane, Croatia
7 bedroom house
Mrljane, Croatia
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 414 m²
Sea : 10 m Built: 2024 Airport distance: 31 km Indoor space: 414 m2 Plot size: 5…
$2,08M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Opatija, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Opatija, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Luxurious modern villa 300m2 with swimming pool and sea view in Opatija!Distance from the se…
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Villa 7 bedrooms in Opcina Rogoznica, Croatia
Villa 7 bedrooms
Opcina Rogoznica, Croatia
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 581 m²
Modern Designer Villa 100 m from the Sea in Rogoznica, Croatia!An exceptional modern designe…
$3,20M
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8 bedroom House in Opcina Selca, Croatia
8 bedroom House
Opcina Selca, Croatia
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
Area 800 m²
Location: Omiš Sea: 30 m City center: 13 km Indoor space: 800 m2 Plot size: 1088…
Price on request
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5 bedroom house in Croatia
5 bedroom house
Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 320 m²
Sea: 9 m City Centar : 1,9 km Indoor space: 320 m2 Plot size: 1450 m2 Bedrooms: 5 Bathr…
Price on request
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