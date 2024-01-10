Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Commercial
  4. Metkovic

Commercial real estate in Metkovic, Croatia

1 property total found
Commercial in Metkovic, Croatia
Commercial
Metkovic, Croatia
Area 130 m²
€135,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2024 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir