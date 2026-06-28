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Seaview Houses for Sale in Mali Losinj, Croatia

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1 property total found
9 bedroom house in Mali Losinj, Croatia
9 bedroom house
Mali Losinj, Croatia
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 5
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 3
ID CODE: 2682
$2,51M
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