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Apartments for sale in Mali Losinj, Croatia

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2 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Mali Losinj, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Mali Losinj, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 2
A two-bedroom apartment is for sale in Mali Lošinj, located in a house in a quiet part of th…
$317,178
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3 bedroom apartment in Mali Losinj, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Mali Losinj, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 2
A three-bedroom apartment is for sale in Mali Lošinj, located in a house in a quiet part of …
$317,178
Leave a request
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