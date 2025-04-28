Show property on map Show properties list
Terraced Apartments for sale in Makarska, Croatia

13 properties total found
2 room apartment in Makarska, Croatia
2 room apartment
Makarska, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Number of floors 4
Enjoy Luxury and Comfort: HILLS RESIDENCE Project in Makarska The HILLS RESIDENCE project re…
$343,945
2 room apartment in Makarska, Croatia
2 room apartment
Makarska, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Number of floors 4
HILLS RESIDENCE Makarska: Your New Dimension of Luxurious Living The HILLS RESIDENCE project…
$334,821
Apartment in Makarska, Croatia
Apartment
Makarska, Croatia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Number of floors 4
HILLS RESIDENCE Makarska: Your New Dimension of Luxurious Living The HILLS RESIDENCE project…
$212,354
2 room apartment in Makarska, Croatia
2 room apartment
Makarska, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 69 m²
Number of floors 4
New construction in Makarska ⌂ apartment S3 – Ground floor In one of the quieter locations i…
$237,678
3 room apartment in Makarska, Croatia
3 room apartment
Makarska, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
Number of floors 4
HILLS RESIDENCE Makarska: Your New Dimension of Luxurious Living The HILLS RESIDENCE project…
$372,004
4 room apartment in Makarska, Croatia
4 room apartment
Makarska, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 116 m²
Floor 2/2
Makarska, 3BDR LUXURY PENTHOUSE NEAR BEACH in 3 units building, top location – under constr…
$501,265
2 room apartment in Makarska, Croatia
2 room apartment
Makarska, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 4
New construction in Makarska ⌂ apartment S5 – Ground floor In one of the quieter locations i…
$222,405
4 room apartment in Makarska, Croatia
4 room apartment
Makarska, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 116 m²
Floor 1/3
Makarska, 3BDR 2BTHR luxury, new building with sea view, near 2024, near the sea and the mar…
$487,613
Apartment in Makarska, Croatia
Apartment
Makarska, Croatia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Number of floors 4
HILLS RESIDENCE Makarska: Your New Dimension of Luxurious Living The HILLS RESIDENCE project…
$209,853
2 room apartment in Makarska, Croatia
2 room apartment
Makarska, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 4
HILLS RESIDENCE Makarska: Your New Dimension of Luxurious Living The HILLS RESIDENCE project…
$313,776
Apartment in Makarska, Croatia
Apartment
Makarska, Croatia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Number of floors 4
HILLS RESIDENCE Makarska: Your New Dimension of Luxurious Living The HILLS RESIDENCE project…
$143,819
2 room apartment in Makarska, Croatia
2 room apartment
Makarska, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
Number of floors 4
HILLS RESIDENCE Makarska: Your New Dimension of Luxurious Living The HILLS RESIDENCE project…
$304,801
Apartment in Makarska, Croatia
Apartment
Makarska, Croatia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Number of floors 4
HILLS RESIDENCE Makarska: Your New Dimension of Luxurious Living The HILLS RESIDENCE project…
$211,793
