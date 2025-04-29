Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Ludbreg
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Ludbreg, Croatia

1 property total found
7 room house in Ludbreg, Croatia
7 room house
Ludbreg, Croatia
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 230 m²
www.biliskov.com ID: 15145 Ludbreg A detached house for renovation or demolition with a tot…
$171,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go