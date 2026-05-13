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Houses with garden for sale in Lika-Senj County, Croatia

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Grad Novalja
18
Grad Senj
8
Opcina Plitvicka Jezera
3
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1 property total found
3 bedroom house in Stara Novalja, Croatia
3 bedroom house
Stara Novalja, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 104 m²
We are pleased to present this beautiful newly built villa with a private pool and garden, l…
$681,127
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ELITE PROPERTY SLOVENIA
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Property types in Lika-Senj County

villas

Properties features in Lika-Senj County, Croatia

with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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