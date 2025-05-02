Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Krk
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Sea view

Seaview Apartments for Sale in Krk, Croatia

3 BHK
6
Apartment Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Krk, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Krk, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
From our agency's offer of excellent real estate in the northern Adriatic, a modern apartmen…
$677,269
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
STAN GRAD
Languages
English, Deutsch, Italiano
3 bedroom apartment in Krk, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Krk, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 118 m²
Among the wide selection of real estate on the northern Adriatic offered by the agency Stan …
$1,06M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
STAN GRAD
Languages
English, Deutsch, Italiano
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go