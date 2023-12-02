Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Commercial
  4. Koprivnica
  5. Offices

Offices for Sale in Koprivnica, Croatia

Office To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Office 5 rooms in Koprivnica, Croatia
Office 5 rooms
Koprivnica, Croatia
Rooms 5
Area 128 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13298 Koprivnica, center Office business space of 128.00 m2 on the g…
€350,000
per month
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir