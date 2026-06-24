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Houses with garage for sale in Karlovac County, Croatia

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Grad Ozalj
10
Grad Karlovac
9
Karlovac
5
Opcina Rakovica
4
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1 property total found
1 bedroom house in Opcina Krnjak, Croatia
1 bedroom house
Opcina Krnjak, Croatia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
A beautiful wooden house is for sale in Velika Crkvina, located in a peaceful and picturesqu…
$159,324
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Properties features in Karlovac County, Croatia

with Terrace
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