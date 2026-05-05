Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Istria County
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse

Townhouses for sale in Istria County, Croatia

;
Townhouse Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Townhouse in Grad Pula, Croatia
Townhouse
Grad Pula, Croatia
PULAHouse in the old town with two apartments – renovated & fully furnishedISTRIA – CROATIAT…
$446,226
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Istria County, Croatia

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go