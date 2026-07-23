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Residential properties for sale in Gramalj, Croatia

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1 property total found
4 bedroom house in Opcina Skrad, Croatia
4 bedroom house
Opcina Skrad, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 270 m²
ID CODE: 131-36
$740,685
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Agency
Manor Nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Українська, Hrvatski
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