Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Residential
  4. Grad Zlatar

Residential properties for sale in Grad Zlatar, Croatia

1 property total found
House 1 bathroom with electricity, with Ownership document, with bus in Grad Zlatar, Croatia
House 1 bathroom with electricity, with Ownership document, with bus
Grad Zlatar, Croatia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 102 m²
Number of floors 2
I27091 Završje Belečko
€23,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2024 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir