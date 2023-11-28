Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Residential
  4. Grad Sibenik
  5. Mansions

Mansions for sale in Grad Sibenik, Croatia

Mansion To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Mansion 2 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with appliances in Sibenik, Croatia
Mansion 2 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with appliances
Sibenik, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 3
For sale estate located in a quiet location in the vicinity of Sibenik. The house, with an a…
€950,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Dutch
+385913233653 +385913233654 infoimmo.split@gmail.com

Properties features in Grad Sibenik, Croatia

with sea view
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir