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Seaview Houses for Sale in Grad Senj, Croatia

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1 property total found
5 bedroom house in Grad Senj, Croatia
5 bedroom house
Grad Senj, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 2
ID CODE: 137-108
$431,497
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Agency
Manor Nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Українська, Hrvatski
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