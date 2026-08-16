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Houses with garage for sale in Grad Pazin, Croatia

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1 property total found
4 bedroom house in Grad Pazin, Croatia
4 bedroom house
Grad Pazin, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 310 m²
Number of floors 1
ID CODE: 134-160
$786,266
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Agency
Manor Nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Українська, Hrvatski
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