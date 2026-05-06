Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Grad Opatija
  4. Long-term rental
  5. House
  6. Garage

Monthly rent of houses with garage in Grad Opatija, Croatia

;
House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
4 bedroom house in Veprinac, Croatia
4 bedroom house
Veprinac, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 2
Veprinac, a charming house with a special layout with a heated pool and a beautiful panorami…
$4,022
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Ardor real estate agency
Languages
English, Italiano, Hrvatski
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go